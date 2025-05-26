Neeraj Chopra becomes brand ambassador for Audi India

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has joined forces with Audi India. The collaboration was officially announced on Monday by JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group.

Chopra expressed his long-standing admiration for the German luxury carmaker, not just for its engineering, but for the values it represents. “Whether it’s on the field or in life, the pursuit of excellence never stops,” Chopra said. “I’m excited to join the Audi family and represent a brand that inspires forward motion in everything it does.”

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, welcomed Chopra into the Audi family, highlighting the athlete’s unwavering focus, consistency, and world-class performance. “Determined and iconic, his journey from ambition to achievement mirrors Audi’s progressive DNA,” said Dhillon. “Neeraj embodies the spirit of leadership and innovation—values at the core of our brand.”

The partnership is being seen as a strategic and symbolic alignment between two entities known for high performance, precision and forward-thinking.

Read More: Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha alleges smear campaign by rival CFO amid quick commerce showdown

Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer of JSW Sports, said the association reflects Chopra’s standing not only as an elite athlete but also as a strong brand in his own right. “All of us at JSW Sports are delighted to facilitate this partnership. Audi is a brand Neeraj genuinely admires, and the alignment in their respective values made this a natural fit,” Yadav said. “Given Neeraj’s stature and Audi’s vision, the potential of this partnership is immense.”