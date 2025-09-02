Nestlé ousts CEO Laurent Freixe after code-of-conduct breach; Philipp Navratil named successor

Nestlé abruptly dismissed its chief executive, Laurent Freixe, after an internal investigation found he had engaged in an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, a violation of the company’s code of business conduct. The board announced the decision on Monday, naming Philipp Navratil, a longtime Nestlé executive, as his successor.

The probe was ordered by Nestlé’s board and overseen by Paul Bulcke, the chairman, and Pablo Isla, the lead independent director, with assistance from outside counsel.

“This was a necessary decision,” Bulcke said in a statement. “Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé.”

The leadership change brings an end to Freixe’s tenure at the Swiss food and beverage giant, where he spent decades in senior roles before being named chief executive. His dismissal underscores the company’s efforts to reinforce corporate governance standards at a time of heightened scrutiny for global consumer brands.

In appointing Navratil, 49, the board turned to an insider known for his record in emerging markets and his experience in the company’s coffee business. Bulcke praised him as a leader with “a dynamic presence” who “inspires teams and leads with a collaborative, inclusive management style.”

“The board is confident that he will drive our growth plans forward and accelerate efficiency efforts,” Bulcke added. “We are not changing course on strategy and we will not lose pace on performance.”

Navratil joined Nestlé in 2001 as an internal auditor and has since held a series of senior positions. He ran operations in Central America and Mexico, where he strengthened the Nescafé brand, before moving to Nestlé’s coffee unit to shape global strategy for Nescafé and Starbucks coffee. In 2024, he took the helm at Nespresso, where the company said he “accelerated growth and built strong momentum.” He became a member of the executive board in January.