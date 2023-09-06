Nishant Jain moves on from BharatPe

Nishant Jain, who was the chief business officer at BharatPe has quit. During his stint at BharatPe, Jain scaled digital payments and device business in India and created a network of 5 million monthly active merchants.
Jain started his career as a management trainee and an area sales manager at Nivea. Then, he moved to PepsiCo, and worked across Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, BCCL, Fortis Healthcare, The Coca-Cola Company and Zomato.
His move from the company highlights a series of leadership exits that have taken place at the Gurugram based company. Recently, Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, who led BharatPe as the chief operating officer, also quit. In 2022, Vijay Aggarwal, Nehul Malhotra and Rajat Jain, who were the chief technology officer, head - PostPe and chief product officer quit their positions too.