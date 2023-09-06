comScore

Brand Makers

Nishant Jain moves on from BharatPe

Nishant Jain led BharatPe as the chief business officer.

By  Storyboard18Sep 6, 2023 8:11 AM
Nishant Jain moves on from BharatPe
Nishant Jain started his career as a management trainee and an area sales manager at Nivea. Then, he moved to PepsiCo, and worked across Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, BCCL, Fortis Healthcare, The Coca-Cola Company and Zomato.

Nishant Jain, who was the chief business officer at BharatPe has quit. During his stint at BharatPe, Jain scaled digital payments and device business in India and created a network of 5 million monthly active merchants.

Jain started his career as a management trainee and an area sales manager at Nivea. Then, he moved to PepsiCo, and worked across Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, BCCL, Fortis Healthcare, The Coca-Cola Company and Zomato.

His move from the company highlights a series of leadership exits that have taken place at the Gurugram based company. Recently, Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, who led BharatPe as the chief operating officer, also quit. In 2022, Vijay Aggarwal, Nehul Malhotra and Rajat Jain, who were the chief technology officer, head - PostPe and chief product officer quit their positions too.


Tags
First Published on Sep 6, 2023 8:07 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Samsung appoints Shirish Agarwal as director - marketing

Samsung appoints Shirish Agarwal as director - marketing

Brand Makers

Oyo India CEO, Europe head quit ahead of planned IPO

Oyo India CEO, Europe head quit ahead of planned IPO

Brand Makers

Understanding a market is not possible by sitting in air-conditioned rooms in Bombay: Ogilvy’s Piyush Pandey

Understanding a market is not possible by sitting in air-conditioned rooms in Bombay: Ogilvy’s Piyush Pandey

Brand Makers

Way2News appoints Abhishek Jaggi as national sales head

Way2News appoints Abhishek Jaggi as national sales head

Brand Makers

Nykaa leadership upheaval continues; VP Sachin Kataria exits

Nykaa leadership upheaval continues; VP Sachin Kataria exits

Brand Makers

Anjana Ghosh moves on from Xotik Frujus

Anjana Ghosh moves on from Xotik Frujus

Brand Makers

AnyMind Group appoints Riddhi Gupta as lead - gaming

AnyMind Group appoints Riddhi Gupta as lead - gaming