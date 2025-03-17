'No nation can develop AI entirely on its own': PM Modi

In a conversation with American scientist and AI researcher Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's pivotal role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and technological advancements.

Addressing India's position in the global AI ecosystem, PM Modi emphasized that AI development cannot be an isolated effort. "AI development is fundamentally a collaborative effort, no nation can develop AI entirely on its own," he stated.

He reinforced that India is actively contributing to AI-driven applications tailored to diverse sectors and is leveraging a marketplace-driven model to enhance accessibility.

"No matter what the world does with AI, it will remain incomplete without India," Modi stated, underlining India's indispensable role in AI research, application, and governance.

PM Modi stressed that the success of AI ultimately depends on human intelligence, and India's young population is a powerhouse of real intelligence. "Artificial intelligence is fundamentally powered, shaped, and guided by human intelligence, and that real intelligence exists abundantly in India's youth," he said.

He also referenced India's remarkable progress in 5G technology, which outpaced global expectations, and the country's cost-effective space missions, such as the Chandrayaan project, which was completed at a fraction of the cost of Hollywood blockbuster.

These achievements, he noted, enhance India's reputation as an innovation-driven economy.

Reflecting on the prominence of Indian-origin leaders in global technology firms, Modi credited India's cultural values for fostering leadership qualities. "People raised in India, especially those from joint families and open societies, find it easier to lead complex tasks and large teams effectively," he observed.

He highlighted the problem-solving abilities and analytical thinking ingrained in Indian professionals, making them globally competitive in the fast-evolving tech landscape.

Responding to concerns about AI replacing human jobs, Modi emphasized that technology has always coexisted with humanity, and humans have continuously adapted. "Human imagination is the fuel. AI can create many things based on that, but no technology can ever replace the boundless creativity and imagination of the human mind," he remarked.