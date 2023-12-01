Nykaa's Falguni Nayar becomes top woman entrepreneur in ‘India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023’

Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar was the top woman entrepreneur in ‘India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023’ list. The list was released by IDFC First Private Banking and Hurun India, according to a report.

Falguni Nayar is the founder and CEO of Nykaa. Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth and Winzo’s co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore were the youngest women on the list. They are both 35.

The list also included Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal and Dream 11 promoters Bhavit Sheth and Harish Jain.

The entrepreneurs featured on the list came from 23 Indian cities including Chennai, Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. As the report, more than half of India’s self-made entrepreneurs are based in Bengaluru, Mumbai or Gurugram. While Bengaluru had 129, Mumbai had 78 followed by Gurugram and New Delhi at 49.

“The list is dominated by Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram, emphasizing their status as major hubs for entrepreneurship,” IDFC and Hurun said.

38 founders from the list graduated from IIT Delhi, making it the most preferred undergraduate college for the top 200 self-made entrepreneurs. IIT Mumbai and IIT Kharagpur followed with 24 and 20 entrepreneurs respectively.

Kaivalya Vohra, 21, the founder of grocery delivery app Zepto, is the youngest entrepreneur on the list.