Clare Lawson named Global President of Ogilvy One

Ogilvy announced the appointment of Clare Lawson as Global President of Ogilvy One, its customer engagement and experience unit.
Lawson brings over 20 years of experience in digital customer engagement to her new role. Most recently, she served as Global Chief Client Officer and head of EMEA for Ogilvy One.
In her new role, Lawson will collaborate with Kent Wertime, CEO of Ogilvy One, and its global leadership team to deliver exceptional value to Ogilvy One's clients worldwide. Her focus will be on further enhancing the agency's capabilities and services globally while nurturing key client partnerships and continuing to lead the team in EMEA.
Wertime said, “Clare has made significant contributions to Ogilvy One over the years, driving the business and architecting our approach to Relationship Design. At a time when clients are increasingly investing in measurable, data-driven communications but struggling to create truly distinctive customer relationships, Clare's leadership is more critical than ever. She has enormous passion and belief in Ogilvy One and its potential to use the power of creativity to help our clients’ become leaders in customer engagement.”
Lawson added, "Many brands today underutilize their substantial technology investments, often at the expense of valuable customer relationships. I'm thrilled to take on this expanded role at Ogilvy One, where we're proving that creativity, combined with the scale of our technology and data capabilities, is the key to unlocking that untapped potential. We're helping our clients realize the full value of their investments and driving significant growth by placing brand back as the creative heart of customer engagement and experience."