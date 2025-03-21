Ola Electric clarifies discrepancies in February sales figures

EVs maker Ola Electric has issued a clarification over the recent media reports regarding the discrepancies in its February 2025 sales figure. The company attributed the issue to a temporary backlog in vehicle registrations.

In a stock exchange filing, Ola Electric said its sales remained robust and efforts are underway to clear the backlog, which had led to inconsistencies in registration data.

"We have noted the false narratives being spread about our February 2025 sales data. Our sales remain strong, and the temporary backlog in February was due to ongoing negotiations with our vendors responsible for vehicle registrations. This backlog is being rapidly cleared, with daily registrations exceeding 50% of our three-month daily sales average. 40% of the February backlog has already been cleared, and the remaining will be fully resolved by the end of March 2025," the company said.

In a separate filing, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company disclosed that it had received information requests from the Ministry of Heavy Industries on March 11, 2025, and from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) on March 18, 2025.

It said that there were no regulatory or legal proceedings underway against it.

As per media reports, the Ministry of Heavy Industries was examining discrepancies between the company’s reported sales and actual vehicle registrations.

The Maharashtra Regional Transport Office (RTO) conducted inspections at several Ola Electric showrooms. The official scrutinized whether vehicles had valid documentation and were being sold under trade certificates. During the investigation, 36 scooters were seized in Mumbai and Pune over compliance violations.

Some reports suggested that several Ola Electric showrooms were shut in Punjab. Jabalpur RTO authorities issued notices to the company after unregistered scooters were found being sold without valid trade certification.