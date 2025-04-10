Tata Motors' JLR India clocks 40% rise in retail sales, reaching 6,183 units in FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover India sold 6,183 units in the fiscal year 2025, up 40% year-on-year. The automaker's retail and wholesales in the fourth quarter of FY25 increased to the highest-ever level at 1,793 and 1,710 units, respectively.
The luxury automakers' Defender became the highest-selling model, clocking 90% growth, followed by locally manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport at 72% and 42%, respectively, PTI news agency reported.
JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba told PTI news agency that the automaker has outpaced the luxury car industry in FY25 with retail and wholesale growth of around 40%.
"The company has outpaced the luxury car industry with retail and wholesale growth of around 40% in the current year on the back of 81% year-on-year growth in FY24," Amba said.
According to Amba, "Locally manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have been a key driver of this growth, while Defender continues to sustain its leadership position in its category".
Amba said that JLR's 'House of Brands' strategy has resonated strongly with high-end consumers.
Notably, Tata Motors's global wholesales witnessed a 3% year-on-year decline at 3,66,177 units in Q4 FY 25. In contrast, the global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range were at 1,07,765 units, down 3% versus Q4 FY24. The wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles saw a 6% drop YoY worldwide. The company's PV global wholesales stood at 1,46,999 units in Q4 FY25. The global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,11,413 vehicles, whereas Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 7,070 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 1,04,343 vehicles.