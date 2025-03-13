Ola Electric gears up for motorcycle deliveries; aims for profitability by Q1 FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
Ola Electric Mobility is set to commence deliveries of its much-anticipated motorcycles by the end of March or early April, according to Chief Financial Officer Harish Abichandani.
The company is actively working on expanding its product lineup, with a strong focus on increasing market reach. “With continued expansion in distribution and product availability, market share growth will follow naturally,” Abichandani stated in a interview with CNBC-TV18.
Ola Electric reported a 28% market share in February and anticipates sustained momentum through March. With new product launches, the company expects further gains in the upcoming financial year. Additionally, Ola Electric has successfully implemented its network transformation and operating expense (OpEx) reduction program, resulting in monthly cost savings of Rs 90 crore. The complete financial impact of these cost-cutting measures will be evident by April 2025.
The company has also streamlined its vehicle inventory, reducing the average stock duration from 35 days to 20 days, while slashing customer delivery times from 12 days to just 3-4 days. Abichandani highlighted that further efficiency improvements are expected as Ola Electric continues optimizing its distribution network.
On the profitability front, he noted that while the company had originally linked EBITDA break-even to achieving 50,000 monthly deliveries, stronger-than-expected cost reductions might accelerate the timeline. “We have outperformed our initial cost-saving targets, and profitability could be achieved sooner than anticipated,” he said.
Ola Electric remains committed to enhancing operational efficiency and expanding its product range, including its upcoming motorcycles. The company aims to achieve profitability by Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025). “Our path to profitability is on track, and we expect to deliver on this by the first quarter of the next financial year,” Abichandani reaffirmed.