Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal reveals he still cleans hotel washrooms. Here's why

Oyo founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal has revealed that he still cleans hotel washroom as part of his leadership philosophy, setting an example for his team.
Speaking at the second edition of Mumbai Tech Week on March 1, Agarwal emphasized the importance of humility in entrepreneurship, "I still sometimes, clean washrooms as a role modelling exercise."
Agarwal, who launched Oyo in 2012 and transformed it into a global hospitality chain with over 1 million rooms across 80 countries, was addressing a question about overcoming the fear of failure.
He asserted that true success requires shedding pride and arrogance from the outset.
"On day one, you have to leave fear, embarrassment, pride, arrogance—and everything outside the room, and enter, because these are the biggest enemies of entrepreneurial success," he stated in a media report.
The Oyo chief underscored the need for a shift in mindset when building a business, distinguishing between different forms of motivation.
This is not the first time Agarwal has demonstrated his hands-on approach to ensuring quality and hygiene. In July 2023, he introduced the 'Spotless Stay' initiative, aimed at improving hygiene standards across Oyo properties. The initiative involved daily on-site audits by appointed officers, with Agarwal himself actively participating in inspections.
Oyo, which has navigated various challenges in the hospitality sector, continues to expand and reinforce its market presence. In December 2024, the company's valuation was recorded at $4.6 billion after Nuvama Wealth and Investment Limited acquired shares worth ₹100 crore in its parent firm, Oravel Stays Ltd, according to an ET report.