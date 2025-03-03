            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • oyo-founder-ritesh-agarwal-reveals-he-still-cleans-hotel-washrooms-heres-why-58129

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal reveals he still cleans hotel washrooms. Here's why

Speaking at the second edition of the Mumbai Tech Week 2025, Ritesh Agarwal emphasizes humility in leadership and overcoming fear in entrepreneurship.

By  Storyboard18Mar 3, 2025 10:22 AM
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal reveals he still cleans hotel washrooms. Here's why
Agarwal, who launched Oyo in 2012 and transformed it into a global hospitality chain with over 1 million rooms across 80 countries, was addressing a question about overcoming the fear of failure. (Image: GQ India)

Oyo founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal has revealed that he still cleans hotel washroom as part of his leadership philosophy, setting an example for his team.

Speaking at the second edition of Mumbai Tech Week on March 1, Agarwal emphasized the importance of humility in entrepreneurship, "I still sometimes, clean washrooms as a role modelling exercise."

Agarwal, who launched Oyo in 2012 and transformed it into a global hospitality chain with over 1 million rooms across 80 countries, was addressing a question about overcoming the fear of failure.

He asserted that true success requires shedding pride and arrogance from the outset.

"On day one, you have to leave fear, embarrassment, pride, arrogance—and everything outside the room, and enter, because these are the biggest enemies of entrepreneurial success," he stated in a media report.

The Oyo chief underscored the need for a shift in mindset when building a business, distinguishing between different forms of motivation.

This is not the first time Agarwal has demonstrated his hands-on approach to ensuring quality and hygiene. In July 2023, he introduced the 'Spotless Stay' initiative, aimed at improving hygiene standards across Oyo properties. The initiative involved daily on-site audits by appointed officers, with Agarwal himself actively participating in inspections.

Oyo, which has navigated various challenges in the hospitality sector, continues to expand and reinforce its market presence. In December 2024, the company's valuation was recorded at $4.6 billion after Nuvama Wealth and Investment Limited acquired shares worth ₹100 crore in its parent firm, Oravel Stays Ltd, according to an ET report.


Tags
First Published on Mar 3, 2025 10:22 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Kalpesh Patankar Joins VML India as Group Chief Creative Officer

Kalpesh Patankar Joins VML India as Group Chief Creative Officer

Brand Makers

Schbang's Akshay Gurnani exits after 10 years

Schbang's Akshay Gurnani exits after 10 years

Brand Makers

Bandhan Life Insurance appoints Maneesh Mishra as Chief Product and Marketing Officer

Bandhan Life Insurance appoints Maneesh Mishra as Chief Product and Marketing Officer

Brand Makers

Anand Mahindra's #MondayMotivation post on 8-year-old's grit has internet in awe

Anand Mahindra's #MondayMotivation post on 8-year-old's grit has internet in awe

Brand Makers

Levi’s onboards Diljit Dosanjh as brand ambassador

Levi’s onboards Diljit Dosanjh as brand ambassador

Brand Makers

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata: The visionary who built India's industrial future

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata: The visionary who built India's industrial future

Brand Makers

McDonald's International CMO Eugene Lee steps down

McDonald's International CMO Eugene Lee steps down