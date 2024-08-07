Pamela Forbus joins Mondelēz International as SVP, Global Chief of Insights and Analytics

Former Pernod Ricard US CMO, Pamela Forbus has joined Mondelēz International as SVP, Global Chief of Insights and Analytics.

The move marks Forbus's return to the snacking category. She said she is thrilled to "work on such powerful brands, and drive impact through the insights and analytics function, a field where my passion has always been, and where I believe value creation begins!"

As a global senior executive, a Forbes 50 most influential global CMO, and industry board veteran, Forbus provides strategic governance and growth creation via marketing and data-driven consumer insights expertise for iconic brands and Fortune 50 leaders, including Walt Disney Studio Entertainment, PepsiCo, Frito-Lay and most recently, Pernod-Ricard USA.

In her previous role, Forbus led as Executive Leadership Team member, SVP, and CMO of Pernod-Ricard USA, reporting to the CEO while setting/executing the consumer-centric Marketing transformation and aligned business growth strategy for a portfolio of 26 brands for the world’s second-largest wine and spirits leader. Before Pernod, she provided strategic direction and governance across Walt Disney Studio Entertainment’s Consumer strategy including CRM Marketing, Marketing Analytics & Insights, and Data Science – delivering integrated consumer marketing strategies for Disney movies and streaming products.