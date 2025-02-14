            
Parliament takes up controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks, calls for stricter content regulations

A Parliamentary committee asks the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to review media laws, as MPs push for tougher action against controversial digital content.

By  Storyboard18Feb 14, 2025 8:15 AM
The controversy surrounding content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, also known by his YouTube moniker BeerBiceps, has captured the attention of India's Parliament. On February 13, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communications saw the issue raised by eight Members of Parliament (MPs) during a session, as per reports. In response, the committee directed a formal communication to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), requesting that Secretary Sanjay Jaju submit a brief by February 17 outlining potential amendments to address controversial online content.

The letter, which follows a review of laws related to all forms of media, specifically mentions the recent uproar surrounding Allahbadia’s vulgar comments on comedian Samay Raina's popular show, India’s Got Talent. The committee has asked the MIB to consider necessary adjustments in media laws, including the Information Technology Act, as well as other relevant guidelines and codes, in light of the evolving digital landscape and the emergence of new media platforms.

Allahbadia, currently embroiled in legal challenges stemming from his remarks, has been the subject of intense public criticism. The incident has ignited a broader conversation about the regulation of online content and the need for stronger enforcement of media laws.

Chairperson Nishikant Dubey, who was present at the February 13 meeting, along with other committee members and MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju, witnessed heated discussions. Several MPs advocated for a more stringent application of laws such as the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, a Moneycontrol report stated. Others in the room pushed for the introduction of more robust legislative measures to tackle controversial content before it goes viral.

The report added that the committee is also planning a follow-up meeting with officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to discuss the potential development of regulatory frameworks for digital content. The growing concerns over digital media regulation indicate a shift towards more stringent oversight of online platforms in India.


