PayPal onboards Geoff Seeley as its chief marketing officer

Geoff Seeley has been appointed by PayPal, a financial technology company, as its chief marketing officer. He looked after the marketing operations at Cash App, a mobile payment service company.

Seeley began his career at Vizeum and went on to work across Progress Communications, Airlock, Ogilvy Group UK, Ogtogs, Unilever, Pearson, Airbnb and Afterpay.

During his stint at Unilever as the global communications planning director, he was involved in the creation of marketing formats, channels and products that took brands such as Dove and Axe into new territory and established a new paradigm for CPG marketing.

He led Unilever's relationships with Google, Facebook and Twitter and was the forefather of what became The Foundry - the company's platform to bridge into the world of startups.