comScore            

      Brand Makers

      Paytm Payments Bank's Surinder Chawla steps down as MD & CEO

      As per reports, Paytm has snapped all relations with PPBL and the board of the bank has been reconstituted with five independent directors along with an independent chairperson.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 9, 2024 6:16 PM
      Paytm Payments Bank's Surinder Chawla steps down as MD & CEO
      Chawla sent in his resignation citing personal reasons and to pursue ‘better career prospects’.

      Surinder Chawla resigned from his position on April 8, One 97 Communications, as per reports.

      The development comes almost a month after Paytm Payments Bank stopped basic banking services under instructions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

      As per reports, Paytm has snapped all relations with PPBL and the board of the bank has been reconstituted with five independent directors along with an independent chairperson.

      Chawla sent in his resignation citing personal reasons and to pursue ‘better career prospects’.

      Chawla had joined the payment bank on January 9 last year. Prior to that, he was with RBL Bank as the head of branch banking. He has almost three decades of experience in the banking sector and was previously associated with HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and others.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 9, 2024 6:16 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      DTDC Express promotes Abhishek Chakraborty to the CEO position

      DTDC Express promotes Abhishek Chakraborty to the CEO position

      Brand Makers

      Airtel’s VP of media Archana Aggarwal quits the telco

      Airtel’s VP of media Archana Aggarwal quits the telco

      Brand Makers

      Unilever's Kartik Chandrasekhar joins Kellanova as Chief Commercial Officer for global markets including Asia and Africa

      Unilever's Kartik Chandrasekhar joins Kellanova as Chief Commercial Officer for global markets including Asia and Africa

      Brand Makers

      ZEE's restructuring, layoffs, strategic focus; Punit Goenka charts a new course after Sony-merger collapse

      ZEE's restructuring, layoffs, strategic focus; Punit Goenka charts a new course after Sony-merger collapse

      Brand Makers

      Gangu Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers passes away at 83

      Gangu Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers passes away at 83

      Brand Makers

      BharatPe restructures its leadership team

      BharatPe restructures its leadership team

      Brand Makers

      Landmark Group's Lifestyle appoints Ritesh Mishra as deputy CEO

      Landmark Group's Lifestyle appoints Ritesh Mishra as deputy CEO