Paytm Payments Bank's Surinder Chawla steps down as MD & CEO

Surinder Chawla resigned from his position on April 8, One 97 Communications, as per reports.

The development comes almost a month after Paytm Payments Bank stopped basic banking services under instructions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As per reports, Paytm has snapped all relations with PPBL and the board of the bank has been reconstituted with five independent directors along with an independent chairperson.

Chawla sent in his resignation citing personal reasons and to pursue ‘better career prospects’.