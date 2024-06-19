PepsiCo India launches ‘RevolutioNari' to empower 1 million women

PepsiCo India launched the 'RevolutioNari' campaign on Wednesday, aimed at empowering 1 million women nationwide in 1,000 days. The consumer packaged goods company has partnered with several other organisations in creating the women empowerment campaign such as Nirmaan Organization, The Social Lab Foundation, and Internshala. According to Pepsico India, the program would help in building awareness to make informed career decisions, provide upskilling opportunities to enhance employability, and unlock direct and indirect opportunities to improve livelihood prospects in unconventional roles like sales, manufacturing, and agriculture within the FMCG sector across levels.

Jagrut Kotecha, Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo India & South Asia said “We are proud to launch RevolutioNari, which embodies our pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) philosophy of shaping our actions to empower communities, building Positive Agriculture and Positive Value Chain. Through a carefully crafted three-year strategy, we aim to enhance livelihood prospects for women in non-traditional roles across India, advancing progress through partnership with like-minded organizations to drive sustainable development and gender equality in the workforce. PepsiCo India believes in the power of diversity and inclusion to drive positive change. We believe that by investing in women, we are investing in an inclusive future for our country.”

In the first phase of RevolutioNari, PepsiCo India said it would be targeting undergraduate women in multiple disciplines, including STEM and Agriculture, underprivileged women, and senior secondary school students across 100 cities in India.

Commenting on the launch, Pavitra Singh, CHRO, PepsiCo India and South Asia said, “The launch of RevolutioNari – A Revolution for the Nari, marks a significant milestone in PepsiCo India’s decade-long commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We have embarked on an ambitious journey to empower 1 million women in India, by facilitating their holistic development and helping them chart their paths to success. Our focus extends beyond merely providing opportunities and we aim to catalyze a fundamental change in how society views and supports economic empowerment for women. Through strategic interventions and tangible actions, we are laying the foundation for more equitable opportunities in unconventional roles, enhancing the livelihoods of women across India.