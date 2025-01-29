PM Modi sees vast opportunities for 'concert economy' after Coldplay's successful tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's growing tourism potential in new sectors such as wedding destinations, natural healing, and the "concert economy," while emphasizing the importance of spiritual, heritage, and pilgrimage sites.

Addressing the Utkarsh Odisha conclave, aimed at promoting the Make in India initiative, the Prime Minister highlighted India's global appeal has been rapidly increasing, unlocking significant revenue generation and job creation opportunities.

The PM also emphasized that the country is well-positioned to capitalize on diverse economic avenues that will spur job creation and drive tourism to new heights. "India has immense potential, not just in traditional tourism sectors but in emerging areas like wedding tourism, wellness, and the concert economy," Modi remarked.

In his address, Modi touched on India’s expanding industrial sectors, including AI, food processing, petrochemicals, IT, textiles, mining, and green energy. He further emphasized the critical role of tourism in this growth story, noting how the country's rich heritage, natural beauty, and spirituality attract people worldwide.

One of the most notable parts of Modi's address was his focus on India's burgeoning “concert economy.” Referencing the recent collaboration between Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and global artist Ed Sheeran, he praised the vast opportunities for concert-based tourism and job creation. “India has a massive audience for concerts, and with a young and vibrant talent pool, there are countless opportunities to create jobs and revenue from live events,” said Modi.

He pointed to successful concerts, like those held by Coldplay in Ahmedabad, as evidence of the vast potential in live music events. The Prime Minister encouraged states and the private sector to work together to develop the infrastructure needed to support this growing sector, including in event management, artist development, and security.

Modi also drew attention to India’s growing influence on the global stage, noting the country's vast appeal to international visitors interested in its heritage, spirituality, and natural beauty.