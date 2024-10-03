Practo appoints TVG Krishnamurthy, Dr Alexander Kuruvilla as two new directors to its board

Health services platform Practo on Thursday appointed two new directors to its board: TVG Krishnamurthy and Dr Alexander Kuruvilla as the company deepens its commitment to leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for improved health outcomes.

With over 40 years of experience, TVG Krishnamurthy has served in both multinational corporations and domestic enterprises. A mentor to entrepreneurs in India and the US, particularly in early-stage technology ventures, Krishnamurthy is deeply involved in philanthropic activities focused on women's empowerment and children’s education. TVG holds a degree from IIT Madras and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

“Having witnessed Practo's impact on healthcare innovation and its commitment to excellence, I’m elated to join this journey. I look forward to collaborating with the board and management team to drive continued value creation and uphold the highest standards of corporate governance,” TVG Krishnamurthy said.

Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Practo’s former Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, has a 35-year career in healthcare administration, marked by his CEO and entrepreneurial journey in the Medica Synergie. He has played a significant role in planning, establishing, and managing hospitals across India, including prominent institutions such as Narayana Hrudayalaya, Apollo Hospitals Ahmedabad, and the Medica Group of Hospitals. Dr Kuruvilla also served as CEO of SIMS Hospital in Vadapalani, Chennai, and is a founding board member of MGM Healthcare. He is also the founder trustee of the Yeshaswini Health Insurance scheme and an operating partner with Multiples Private Equity.

“Practo has always been ahead of its time, setting new standards in the industry. It’s inspiring to see young leaders like Shashank, Abhinav, and Siddhartha, and their teams driving innovation in an industry so crucial to our nation's development. The market opportunity before us is vast, and I am excited to see how we will capitalize on it to drive further growth and innovation," Dr Alexander Kuruvilla said.

“Our purpose is to improve health outcomes by leveraging data and computer science to make healthcare more predictive, personalized, and accessible. The diversity of expertise on our board brings a unique blend of insights from technology, corporate, healthcare, and public service, all of which will be instrumental in driving innovation and growth. This collective experience will empower us to create a robust, data-driven healthcare system that truly benefits patients and providers alike", Shashank ND, Co-Founder and CEO, Practo said.