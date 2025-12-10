Govt reveals over 1.6 lakh self-declaration filings for ads; compliance gaps under Supreme Court’s directive under scanner

The Ministry’s response indicates that cases of non-compliance, misleading ads without valid SDCs, or penal proceedings—if any—remain under examination.

The government has disclosed fresh details on the scale of compliance under the Supreme Court–mandated self-declaration certificate (SDC) regime for advertisements in the food and health sectors, confirming that more than 1.62 lakh SDCs have been filed across print and broadcast platforms as of July 25, 2025.

MIB's self-declaration mechanism cuts misleading ads in food, health sectors by 30%

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan said the Ministry operationalised the SDC system on both the Press Council of India (PCI) portal and the Broadcast Seva portal following the Supreme Court’s order dated May 7, 2024, which directed mandatory self-certification for ads related to food, health and medical products—an attempt to curb misleading claims.

According to the official data, the PCI portal received 1,45,288 filings, while the Broadcast Seva portal recorded 16,869 SDC submissions. The Ministry had also issued an advisory on July 3, 2024, asking advertisers and agencies to file annual SDCs for all food and health-related ads across media platforms.

While the reply reiterates that advertisements on private satellite TV channels must follow the Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, it does not quantify the total number of ads released on print, TV, radio or digital platforms since June 2024—nor does it specify the number of violations detected.

The Ministry’s response indicates that cases of non-compliance, misleading ads without valid SDCs, or penal proceedings—if any—remain under examination. Industry stakeholders in the past said that the current two-portal system often creates confusion for smaller advertisers, especially in regional markets, who struggle with the procedural load.

In Parliament, the government was also asked whether it plans to streamline and unify the SDC compliance mechanism across all media formats to reduce bureaucratic burden, particularly for small and rural businesses. While the reply confirms ongoing implementation of the SC directive, it does not outline a specific roadmap or timeline for introducing a more unified compliance system.

The advertising industry has been pushing for a single-window mechanism, arguing that the rapid pace of digital and regional advertising requires simplified compliance processes that still maintain consumer protection.

