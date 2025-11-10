DoT approves six-month extension for Ravi A Robert Jerard as CMD of BSNL, MTNL, and BBNL

ADVERTISEMENT
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved an extension of six months for Ravi A Robert Jerard to continue holding additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), and Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL).
According to the official order dated November 6, 2025, the extension is effective from October 15, 2025, and will remain valid for six months or until a regular incumbent assumes charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Jerard, who serves as Deputy Director General (DDG) in the DoT, was first assigned the additional charge on October 14, 2025. The latest approval grants ex-post facto clearance from the ACC.
Jerard was appointed CMD of the telecom public sector units on July 14, 2024, after the Appointment Committee of Cabinet denied extension to the then CMD PK Purwar.
The order also specifies that he will not receive any additional remuneration during the period of holding this additional charge.
Jerard earned his B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Pondicherry Engineering College in 1990, followed by an MBA from Pondicherry University in 2005.
He began his career with BSNL in 2005 as an Additional General Manager and later joined the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in 2011 as an Advisor.