Government strengthens framework to combat fake news and deep fakes across media platforms

Vaishnaw said the government’s approach is to reinforce institutional trust and protect citizens from the harms of misinformation, while ensuring that constitutionally protected free speech under Article 19(1) remains intact.

The government on Friday told the Rajya Sabha that India already has a comprehensive legal and institutional framework to curb fake news, misleading content and AI-generated deepfakes across television, print and digital media, even as it maintains constitutional protections for free speech.

Freedom of Expression must not be eroded by fake content, piracy threatens national security: I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju

Responding to a question from MP Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said the rise of false and fabricated information poses risks to democratic processes and public order.

However, he stressed that mechanisms across multiple media sectors are designed to counter such harms without undermining creative freedoms.

Under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, all TV channels must adhere to the Programme Code, which prohibits obscene, defamatory, deliberately false or misleading content. A three-tier redressal system addresses violations, starting with self-regulation by broadcasters, review by industry bodies, and finally oversight by the Central government. Penalties range from advisories and warnings to apology scrolls and temporary off-air orders.

For print media, the Press Council of India enforces the Norms of Journalistic Conduct, restricting fake, defamatory or misleading reporting. The PCI can investigate complaints and issue warnings, admonitions or censure against publishers, editors and journalists.

Digital news platforms and intermediaries are governed by the IT Rules, 2021, which mandate a Code of Ethics and require platforms to prevent users from sharing content that is patently false or misleading. They must appoint grievance officers and respond to complaints within specified timelines. The government may issue blocking orders under Section 69A of the IT Act in matters affecting national security, sovereignty, public order or prevention of cognizable offences.

The government also highlighted the role of the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit (FCU), which verifies news related to the Central government and publishes corrected information through official channels.

Explained: Standing Committee’s draft report on India’s fight against Fake News

Vaishnaw said the government’s approach is to reinforce institutional trust and protect citizens from the harms of misinformation, while ensuring that constitutionally protected free speech under Article 19(1) remains intact.

First Published on Dec 12, 2025 2:30 PM