Publicis Groupe names Nannette LaFond-Dufour as Chief Impact Officer in newly created global role

Publicis Groupe announced the appointment of Nannette LaFond-Dufour as Chief Impact Officer. In this newly created global role, Nannette will be responsible for driving immediate impact across the Groupe’s long-term ESG commitments.

A leading industry figure over the course of her 30-year career, Nannette joins Publicis from McCann Worldgroup where she was Chief Client Officer and McCann’s inaugural Chief Sustainability Officer, responsible for driving sustainability goals across its global environmental footprint.

Nannette will head a centralized team in cultivating and partnering with the Groupe’s ESG community around the world. Together, they will design and deploy a consistent strategy on impact, with clear and measurable KPIs, to enhance and expand Publicis’ existing initiatives and implement new ones, at the service of its teams and its clients.

"Her appointment underscores Publicis’ ongoing commitment to creating positive change through environmental and societal impact," the company shared in a statement.

Nannette will join the Groupe’s Management Committee and report directly to Arthur Sadoun, Chairman & CEO. She will work hand in hand with Agathe Bousquet, President of Publicis France and Directoire+ sponsor for ESG.

“With the Directoire+ we are delighted to welcome Nannette to the Groupe” said Arthur Sadoun. “Thanks to our transformation, we have been outperforming the industry on every business and financial KPI for the past four years. But we know that for our growth to be truly sustainable, on every front, it also needs to be responsible. That’s why we have also worked to lead the way through our best-in-class ESG initiatives. With Nannette on board and her proven expertise in delivering impactful change with some of the world’s biggest companies, we are confident we can take our ESG agenda even further, faster, for the good of our people, our clients, and our planet."