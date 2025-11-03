Tata Consumer Q2 revenue nears Rs 5,000 crore on strong India business; Profit up 11%

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Monday announced its second-quarter earnings for FY26, reporting an 11% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 406.46 crore, compared to Rs 367.21 crore in Q2 FY25.
Revenue from operations rose 18% year-on-year to Rs 4,965.90 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 4,214.45 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth was driven by an 18% rise in the India business, 10% growth in the international business, and a 26% increase in the non-branded business.
In Q2 FY26, revenue from the India business stood at Rs 3,122 crore; international business at Rs 1,288 crore; and branded business at Rs 4,410 crore.
Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter rose 7% to Rs 675 crore.
The FMCG major said its packaged beverages business grew 12%, while the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) segment delivered 25% revenue growth despite unseasonal rains and heightened competition.
The company’s food business grew 19% during the quarter, while its value-added salt portfolio recorded 23% growth.
Tata Starbucks opened seven new stores during the quarter, taking its total to 492 stores across 80 cities.
“This was the second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the India core business across both tea and salt. We remain focused on building for the future with growth, innovation, and consumer trust at the heart of everything we do,” said Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Consumer Products.