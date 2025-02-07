Quest Retail appoints Rahul Shanker as Group CEO, Shriti Malhotra as Executive Chairperson

Quest Retail has elevated Shriti Malhotra to the role of Executive Chairperson and has appointed Rahul Shanker as Group CEO. As per the company, Shanker’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as the company looks to accelerate its growth, enhance its omnichannel strategy, and deepen its market presence.

Rahul Shanker will take charge of Quest Retail group company operations which includes The Body Shop, Kiehl’s, Avon, Kylie Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Max Factor, Boddess, The Honest Tree, alongside other brands in the Quest Retail portfolio.

Under Malhotra's leadership, Quest Retail cemented itself as a key player in India’s beauty industry, expanding its brand portfolio and pioneering new retail concepts. As Executive Chairman, she will steer the company’s long-term strategic direction, working closely with the Board of Directors to shape its future growth.

With nearly three decades of experience in India's retail sector, Shriti has played a key role in the growth of influential brands like Benetton, Nike, and Puma. She specializes in sport licensing, branding, retail development and general management. Nineteen years ago, she significantly impacted India's beauty landscape by launching The Body Shop in India, where her leadership drove rapid expansion, operational excellence and innovative customer engagement, positioning the brand as a leader in the competitive beauty and personal care market.

Commenting on the leadership transition, Shriti Malhotra said, “A company’s true strength lies in the passion of its people, and it has been my privilege to lead Quest Retail to where it stands today. Rahul’s depth of experience in consumer businesses and his transformational leadership make him the ideal person to drive the company’s next chapter. His appointment is crucial for enhancing our omnichannel capabilities and continuing to solidify our position in the market.”

A seasoned leader with nearly 27 years of experience, Rahul Shanker has a distinguished career in globally recognised organisations, including FMCG giants, such as PepsiCo, Wrigley-Mars, Philips, Avon & Modicare. With his expertise spanning multiple consumer categories, from FMCG to personal care and health & wellness, he is well-positioned to lead Quest Retail into its next phase of expansion. His leadership will focus on accelerating growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and driving innovation in customer experience.