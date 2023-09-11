Red Bangle hires Ankur Bora as SVP – business development and client servicing

Red Bangle, a global brand film and video agency, has appointed Ankur Bora as senior vice president, business development and client servicing. With nearly two decades of experience in the field, Ankur brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to the Red Bangle team.

In his current role, Bora will be responsible for accelerating Red Bangle’s new growth opportunities and bolstering the business. He will further play a critical role in strengthening relationships with Red Bangle’s clients.

Bora's extensive career in marketing communication and content creation includes working with renowned brands such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Maaza, Minute Maid, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Yamaha 2-wheelers, Maruti Suzuki, Uber, Airtel, and many others.

Lakshmi Rebecca, co-founder, Red Bangle, expressed her enthusiasm for Ankur joining the team, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Ankur Bora to Red Bangle. His extensive experience and proven expertise in marketing communication and content will undoubtedly strengthen our capabilities and enhance our commitment to delivering high-quality services to our clients.”