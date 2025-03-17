Rohit Chatter joins Angel One as Chief Data Officer

Angel One Limited has announced the onboarding of Rohit Chatter as Chief Data Officer (CDO), strengthening its commitment to AI-driven innovation and customer-centric financial solutions.

With a career spanning nearly three decades in AI, data science and analytics coupled with application and platform development, Chatter’s expertise will play a pivotal role in accelerating Angel One’s data-led transformation, strengthen its digital-first approach and enhance the overall investing experience.

Prior to joining Angel One, Chatter was the Chief Software Architect at Walmart Global Tech, leading technology strategy, data science and analytics across its U.S. e-commerce and retail operations, pioneering Generative AI at scale.

Previously as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of InMobi Marketing Cloud, he led global data science and platform engineering teams, pioneering cloud-based AdTech innovations. He played a key role in scaling the Remarketing Platform into a high-margin business across major markets. His deep expertise in big data and automation fueled multi-million-dollar growth.

At YAHOO, India, he served as a Senior Architect, spearheading initiatives in SponsoredSearch Analytics, Audience Analytics, Big Data (Hadoop) and Web Analytics platforms in Bangalore. He also held multiple leadership roles in the USA, including Senior Manager at Talisma, Manager at IPSoft and Tech Lead at TiVo and Alcatel. Over the years, he gained extensive experience in large-scale Oracle databases, Unix (Sun Sparc, Linux), Microsoft technologies and programming languages such as Perl, Python and Java. He holds a BE in Electronics & Telecom and MBA in General Management from NMIMS.

Welcoming Rohit to the leadership team, Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One Limited, said, "At Angel One, we are not just embracing the future of FinTech—we are building it. Data is the foundation of this revolution and Rohit’s unparalleled expertise in AI, cloud platforms and data science will be a game-changer in redefining digital investing. With his leadership, we will push the boundaries of innovation, deliver hyper-personalized experiences and empower millions with smarter financial solutions. We are thrilled to have him onboard as we accelerate our growth journey."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Rohit Chatter, Chief Data Officer, Angel One Limited, said, "Angel One is revolutionizing the financial services industry with its AI-first approach and I am excited to be part of this dynamic team. AI and data science are shaping the future of investing and my focus will be on enhancing Angel One’s platforms with automation, predictive analytics and intelligent insights that empower investors across India. The potential to innovate and scale AI-led financial solutions at Angel One is immense and I look forward to this journey."