comScore            

      Brand Makers

      Sandeep Walunj joins Motilal Oswal Financial Services as Group CMO

      Sandeep Walunj was previously with Nippon India Mutual Fund.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 4, 2024 1:35 PM
      Sandeep Walunj joins Motilal Oswal Financial Services as Group CMO
      Sandeep Walunj has 20-plus years of a track record in building and transforming businesses to higher profitability through nurturing brands, process and product innovation, and digital transformation with sharp focus on the consumer value chain. He has worked across Blue Chip FMCG, BFSI and modern retail companies across India and Middle East, and North Africa. Walunj is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad.

      Motilal Oswal Financial Services has appointed Sandeep Walunj as Group Chief Marketing Officer. Walunj was previously Head - Enhancing Relationship Value at Nippon India MF. He has also worked as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nippon India Mutual Fund. Walunj has had stints at PepsiCo India, Reckitt Benckiser, Wipro Consumer Care, Future Value Retail and Magma Fincorp.

      Walunj has 20-plus years of a track record in building and transforming businesses to higher profitability through nurturing brands, process and product innovation, and digital transformation with sharp focus on the consumer value chain. He has worked across Blue Chip FMCG, BFSI and modern retail companies across India and Middle East, and North Africa. Walunj is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad.

      In January 2024, MD and CEO Motilal Oswal said the firm delivered strong performance across segments in Q3 FY24: "...We continue to focus on our strategy to diversify our businesses towards linear sources of earnings. Our Asset and Wealth Management AUM touched a new high of Rs. 1.64 lakh cr, showcasing significant growth."

      He added, "The Wealth Management business is progressing towards scalability, bolstered by strengthened leadership team and ongoing investments in Relationship Managers... We firmly believe that each of our businesses possesses immense potential and is well-positioned to leverage the numerous opportunities present in the market. As we move forward, we shall continue to pursue our strategic objectives diligently, aiming for sustained growth and continued excellence across all our operations.”


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 4, 2024 1:21 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Titan's Suparna Mitra joins Swiggy as independent director

      Titan's Suparna Mitra joins Swiggy as independent director

      Brand Makers

      Honda Cars India appoints Ryuto Shimizu as director - marketing and sales

      Honda Cars India appoints Ryuto Shimizu as director - marketing and sales

      Brand Makers

      Paytm's CMO Sumit Mathur quits to join Glanbia Performance Nutrition as country head

      Paytm's CMO Sumit Mathur quits to join Glanbia Performance Nutrition as country head

      Brand Makers

      Wall Street Journal elevates Deborah Ball as Asia editor

      Wall Street Journal elevates Deborah Ball as Asia editor

      Brand Makers

      Vineet Singh joins Pocket FM as VP - branding and communications

      Vineet Singh joins Pocket FM as VP - branding and communications

      Brand Makers

      Genpact's Piyush Mehta's role expands as country manager, India

      Genpact's Piyush Mehta's role expands as country manager, India

      Brand Makers

      Inshorts Azhar Iqubal takes over as chairman

      Inshorts Azhar Iqubal takes over as chairman