Sandeep Walunj joins Motilal Oswal Financial Services as Group CMO

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has appointed Sandeep Walunj as Group Chief Marketing Officer. Walunj was previously Head - Enhancing Relationship Value at Nippon India MF. He has also worked as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nippon India Mutual Fund. Walunj has had stints at PepsiCo India, Reckitt Benckiser, Wipro Consumer Care, Future Value Retail and Magma Fincorp.

Walunj has 20-plus years of a track record in building and transforming businesses to higher profitability through nurturing brands, process and product innovation, and digital transformation with sharp focus on the consumer value chain. He has worked across Blue Chip FMCG, BFSI and modern retail companies across India and Middle East, and North Africa. Walunj is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad.

In January 2024, MD and CEO Motilal Oswal said the firm delivered strong performance across segments in Q3 FY24: "...We continue to focus on our strategy to diversify our businesses towards linear sources of earnings. Our Asset and Wealth Management AUM touched a new high of Rs. 1.64 lakh cr, showcasing significant growth."