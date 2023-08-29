Shell promotes Mansi Madan Tripathy as country chair

International oil company, Shell India has promoted Mansi Madan Tripathy as country chair. Her position will be effective starting from October 1.
In her new role, Tripathy’s mandate will involve overseeing Shell Group of Companies in thc country. This will be in addition to handling the responsibilities of her role as vice president - APAC, Shell Lubricants.
Tripathy started her career at Bharat Electronics as an engineer, and began her journey at Procter & Gamble where her last position was as director - global shave care.
At Shell, Tripathy started off as the head of marketing. She has a degree in engineering specialising in electronics and communication, and a masters in business administration specialising in marketing.