comScore

Brand Makers

Shell promotes Mansi Madan Tripathy as country chair

In her new role, Mansi Madan Tripathy’s mandate will involve overseeing Shell Group of Companies in the country.

By  Storyboard18Aug 29, 2023 12:44 PM
Shell promotes Mansi Madan Tripathy as country chair
Mansi Madan Tripathy started her career at Bharat Electronics as an engineer, and began her journey at Procter & Gamble where her last position was as director - global shave care.

International oil company, Shell India has promoted Mansi Madan Tripathy as country chair. Her position will be effective starting from October 1.

In her new role, Tripathy’s mandate will involve overseeing Shell Group of Companies in thc country. This will be in addition to handling the responsibilities of her role as vice president - APAC, Shell Lubricants.

Tripathy started her career at Bharat Electronics as an engineer, and began her journey at Procter & Gamble where her last position was as director - global shave care.

At Shell, Tripathy started off as the head of marketing. She has a degree in engineering specialising in electronics and communication, and a masters in business administration specialising in marketing.


Tags
First Published on Aug 29, 2023 12:44 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Dilen Gandhi quits Reckitt as Regional Marketing Director, Health & Nutrition

Dilen Gandhi quits Reckitt as Regional Marketing Director, Health & Nutrition

Brand Makers

PB Fintech promotes Sarbvir Singh as Executive Director and Group CEO

PB Fintech promotes Sarbvir Singh as Executive Director and Group CEO

Brand Makers

Tata Motors unveils Tata.ev, it's new home for passenger electric vehicles

Tata Motors unveils Tata.ev, it's new home for passenger electric vehicles

Brand Makers

Byju’s chief business officer Prathyusha Agarwal, two more senior execs quit

Byju’s chief business officer Prathyusha Agarwal, two more senior execs quit

Brand Makers

BBDO India appoints Kaizad Pardiwalla as chief digital officer, GM - Mumbai

BBDO India appoints Kaizad Pardiwalla as chief digital officer, GM - Mumbai

Brand Makers

Over a third of urban Indians are aware that Deepika Padukone owns a beauty brand

Over a third of urban Indians are aware that Deepika Padukone owns a beauty brand

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Wipro, Snap, Viacom18, CaratLane, Castrol and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Wipro, Snap, Viacom18, CaratLane, Castrol and more