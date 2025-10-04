Shubman Gill named India’s new ODI captain, succeeds Rohit Sharma

ADVERTISEMENT
In a major transition for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s new One Day International (ODI) captain, replacing Rohit Sharma ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia later this month.
At 26, Gill becomes India’s 28th ODI skipper, signalling a generational shift in leadership as the team prepares for a new chapter under his guidance.
Rohit Sharma’s four-year tenure as ODI captain saw India reach the 2023 ODI World Cup final and capture the long-awaited Champions Trophy earlier this year in Dubai. Widely regarded as one of India’s most successful white-ball captains, Rohit led the side in over 50 ODIs, maintaining a win rate of 75%—the highest among Indian captains with comparable experience.
His composed 76-run knock in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand remains one of the defining moments of his captaincy.
???? India’s squad for Tour of Australia announced— BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2025
Shubman Gill named #TeamIndia Captain for ODIs
The #AUSvIND bilateral series comprises three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia in October-November pic.twitter.com/l3I2LA1dBJ
Gill, who has been a mainstay in India’s top order since his debut, has already amassed 2,775 runs in 55 ODIs at an outstanding average of 59.04, including eight centuries. His blistering 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2023 showcased both his maturity and attacking flair, earning him comparisons with some of the modern greats.
Among active players, Virat Kohli continues to dominate India’s all-time ODI run charts with 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88, including 51 centuries, followed by Rohit Sharma, who has scored 11,168 runs at 48.76 with 32 hundreds.
Gill’s elevation to the captaincy is expected to usher in a new era for Indian cricket—one that balances youth, form, and long-term vision.