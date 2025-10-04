Zubeen Garg death: Bandmate accuses manager and festival organiser of poisoning

In a dramatic development in the investigation into the death of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, the singer’s long-time bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta may have poisoned him and conspired to disguise his death as an accident.

Goswami’s statement, recorded under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), claims Sharma’s behaviour in the hours before Garg’s death in Singapore was “highly suspicious.” Sharma, who has been named in the FIR, faces serious non-bailable charges, including criminal conspiracy, murder, and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Allegations of foul play

According to Goswami, Sharma, who was staying with him at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, displayed erratic conduct before and during the fatal yacht trip. He alleged that Sharma forcibly seized control of the yacht from its sailor, causing it to lurch dangerously in open waters. Goswami also claimed Sharma told Assam Association (Singapore) member Tanmoy Phukan not to arrange drinks, insisting he would provide them himself.

In his testimony, Goswami said that as Garg struggled to breathe and appeared to be drowning, Sharma was heard shouting, “Jabo de, jabo de” (“let him go, let him go”). He added that Garg was a trained swimmer who had taught both him and Sharma how to swim, arguing it was unlikely he died by drowning, as per a report by NDTV.

Goswami alleged that Sharma and Mahanta had poisoned Garg and deliberately chosen Singapore as the location to conceal their plan. He further claimed that Sharma warned him against sharing any videos from the yacht with anyone.

Both Sharma and Mahanta have denied the allegations during questioning. However, Goswami told investigators that when Garg began frothing at the mouth and nose, Sharma dismissed it as “acid reflux” and discouraged others from seeking immediate medical help — actions Goswami believes hastened Garg’s death.

Parallel financial probe

Investigators say preliminary evidence — including witness statements, financial records, and other material — prima facie establishes Sharma’s culpability.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department are also expected to join the probe into alleged financial irregularities and the acquisition of benami properties by Mahanta. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has reportedly unearthed more than two decades’ worth of alleged financial misconduct linked to Mahanta’s past role at a non-banking financial company (NBFC).