PESIT graduate Rahul Patil named CTO of Anthropic in major leadership overhaul

In a significant leadership reshuffle at AI firm Anthropic, Rahul Patil, a PESIT graduate and former Chief Technology Officer at Stripe, has been appointed as the company’s new CTO. Patil succeeds co-founder Sam McCandlish, who transitions into the role of Chief Architect as part of the internal reorganisation.
Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Patil expressed enthusiasm about joining the cutting-edge AI company. “AI possibilities seem endless, and it is going to be an extraordinary adventure of discoveries and effort to make these possibilities real,” he wrote.
As Anthropic’s new CTO, Patil will be responsible for compute, infrastructure, inference, and broader engineering operations. McCandlish, meanwhile, will continue to focus on pre-training and large-scale model development. Both leaders will report directly to Anthropic president Daniela Amodei.
Who is Rahul Patil?
According to his LinkedIn profile, Patil earned his Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from PES Institute of Technology (PESIT), Karnataka, before pursuing a Master’s in Computer Science at Arizona State University and an MBA from the University of Washington.
Patil’s appointment has triggered discussion on social media, with many users highlighting his success as proof that graduates from non-IIT institutions can also rise to the top ranks of global tech companies.
Before joining Anthropic, Patil served as CTO at Stripe and previously held the position of Senior Vice President at Oracle.
Why did Anthropic bring him on board?
According to a TechCrunch report, the restructuring aims to bring Anthropic’s product-engineering division into closer alignment with its infrastructure and reference teams. The shake-up comes as Anthropic intensifies competition with OpenAI and Meta, both of which are ramping up infrastructure capabilities to support next-generation AI models.