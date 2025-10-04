Lenskart IPO: Rs 320 cr set aside for brand marketing over 4 years; FY25 spend hit Rs 448 cr

ADVERTISEMENT
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cleared the draft documents for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of omnichannel eyewear major Lenskart, paving the way for its listing on Indian exchanges.
The IPO, estimated at up to Rs 8,000 crore, will include a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore alongside an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 13.2 crore shares by existing investors, including SoftBank’s SVF II, Alpha Wave Ventures, Temasek affiliates, Premji Invest, Kedaara Capital, and co-founders Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi.
According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the company will channel a significant portion of the proceeds into brand marketing and business promotion to enhance awareness in India and overseas markets. Out of the planned allocations, Rs 320 crore will go toward brand-building efforts, while Rs 591 crore will be earmarked for lease-related payments of company-owned stores (CoCo), Rs 272 crore for new store openings, and Rs 213 crore for technology and cloud infrastructure.
The Gurugram-headquartered brand has lined up a four-year marketing spend plan: Rs 24 crore in FY26, and Rs 98 crore annually in FY27, FY28, and FY29. Marketing activities will span performance marketing on digital platforms, paid media, influencer collaborations, content production, PR campaigns, and offline activations.
Lenskart has already been ramping up its marketing intensity, spending Rs 448 crore in FY25 — a 27% year-on-year increase from Rs 352 crore in FY24. The company said it will continue investing in targeted campaigns and international market awareness initiatives, with a specific push through content-driven engagement on social media platforms.
In parallel, Lenskart has committed to spend up to Rs 400 crore on marketing efforts through TLG from May 2025 to April 2029.
The IPO comes against the backdrop of strong financials: Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,652 crore in FY25 from Rs 5,427 crore in FY24, while net profit stood at Rs 297.3 crore in FY25 compared to a loss of Rs 10.2 crore the previous year.
Lenskart’s global footprint spans 14 countries with 2,067 stores in India, 267 in Japan, 251 across Southeast Asia, and 39 in the Middle East, as of March 31, 2025.