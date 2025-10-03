Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri denies using phone microphones to eavesdrop on users

ADVERTISEMENT
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has dismissed a popular conspiracy theory suggesting the platform listens to users’ private conversations via their phone microphones to target advertisements.
In a video posted on his Instagram account, Mosseri categorically denied the claims, calling the practice a “gross violation of privacy.” He added: “We do not listen to you. We do not use the phone’s microphone to eavesdrop on you. If we did, it would drain your phone’s battery and you’d see the microphone indicator light up.”
Mosseri also explained why users may perceive that Instagram is “listening” to their conversations. He cited four main reasons:
Users may have previously searched for or visited websites related to the product, which advertisers then share with Instagram for ad targeting.
Instagram’s ad algorithms take into account the interests of friends and users with similar profiles, so discussions may coincide with the ads users see.
People may subconsciously register ads they have scrolled past and later discuss those products, creating the impression that Instagram is eavesdropping.
Coincidence may also explain why an ad appears shortly after a conversation about the same topic.
“I know some of you are just not going to believe me, no matter how much I try to explain it, but I wanted to set the record straight,” Mosseri concluded.
The remarks come as Meta recently announced plans to use conversations with its AI chatbot to personalise ads and content across its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.