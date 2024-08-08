            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • sonal-kabi-returns-to-amazon-prime-video-as-director-and-head-of-marketing-39133

      Sonal Kabi returns to Amazon Prime Video as director and head of marketing

      She joined Netflix as Director of Marketing in May 2023

      By  Storyboard18Aug 8, 2024 3:49 PM
      Sonal Kabi returns to Amazon Prime Video as director and head of marketing
      She joined Amazon Prime Video in 2017 as Lead for Originals.

      Sonal Kabo jas joined Amazon Prime Video as Director and head of Marketing. This is Kabi's second stint at the company.

      She joined Amazon Prime Video in 2017 as Lead for Originals. She was Head of Marketing at Amazon MiniTV from January 2022 to April 2023. She joined Netflix as Director of Marketing in May 2023. She was also associated with Shuttl and McDonald’s.

      In a LinkedIn post, Kabi shared, "My one year at Netflix was nothing short of incredible, leading campaigns for The Railway Men, Chamkila, Heeramandi and The Great Indian Kapil Show, among others. Fortunate to have met strong leaders with very large hearts and stellar business acumen. Monika Shergill, Srivats TS - this journey was a joyride and thank you for being amazing. Saying bye to my very talented team was tough; I still miss them dearly."

      "I recently joined Amazon again. A lot of folks have asked me what it's like and I'm no expert - but in my assessment, Netflix is like the Olympics of the streaming world and Amazon is akin to the World Cup - it depends on what stage of your career you are at and what skills you want to build. At both places, it was the people I worked with who mattered the most and made all the difference," she added.

      "The last 5 weeks at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios have been remarkable, especially witnessing the love for Mirzapur. Excited for the future, where we aim to create countless inspiring and captivating stories for India and the global audience. In my new role as the Chief Marketing Officer at Amazon Prime Video India, my vision is to blend the goodness of both organisations and foster innovative thinking - it's always Day 1," she ocncluded.

      She joined Amazon Prime Video in 2017 as Lead for Originals. She was Head of Marketing at Amazon MiniTV from January 2022 to April 2023. She joined Netflix as Director of Marketing in May 2023. She was also associated with Shuttl and McDonald’s.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 8, 2024 3:49 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Genpact appoints Sanjeev Vohra as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

      Genpact appoints Sanjeev Vohra as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

      Brand Makers

      Ozonetel appoints Shalil Gupta as Managing Director

      Ozonetel appoints Shalil Gupta as Managing Director

      Brand Makers

      Reddit plans to introduce paywalled content and AI search summaries

      Reddit plans to introduce paywalled content and AI search summaries

      Brand Makers

      YouTube keeps a close watch on Broadcasting Bill, ‘analysing it’, says Neal Mohan, CEO

      YouTube keeps a close watch on Broadcasting Bill, ‘analysing it’, says Neal Mohan, CEO

      Brand Makers

      DBS CEO Piyush Gupta to step down in March 2025

      DBS CEO Piyush Gupta to step down in March 2025

      Brand Makers

      EXCLUSIVE: ‘We are now competing in beverages as a category’, says Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health

      EXCLUSIVE: ‘We are now competing in beverages as a category’, says Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health

      Brand Makers

      Pamela Forbus joins Mondelēz International as SVP, Global Chief of Insights and Analytics

      Pamela Forbus joins Mondelēz International as SVP, Global Chief of Insights and Analytics