Sonal Kabi returns to Amazon Prime Video as director and head of marketing

Sonal Kabo jas joined Amazon Prime Video as Director and head of Marketing. This is Kabi's second stint at the company.

She joined Amazon Prime Video in 2017 as Lead for Originals. She was Head of Marketing at Amazon MiniTV from January 2022 to April 2023. She joined Netflix as Director of Marketing in May 2023. She was also associated with Shuttl and McDonald’s.

In a LinkedIn post, Kabi shared, "My one year at Netflix was nothing short of incredible, leading campaigns for The Railway Men, Chamkila, Heeramandi and The Great Indian Kapil Show, among others. Fortunate to have met strong leaders with very large hearts and stellar business acumen. Monika Shergill, Srivats TS - this journey was a joyride and thank you for being amazing. Saying bye to my very talented team was tough; I still miss them dearly."

"I recently joined Amazon again. A lot of folks have asked me what it's like and I'm no expert - but in my assessment, Netflix is like the Olympics of the streaming world and Amazon is akin to the World Cup - it depends on what stage of your career you are at and what skills you want to build. At both places, it was the people I worked with who mattered the most and made all the difference," she added.

"The last 5 weeks at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios have been remarkable, especially witnessing the love for Mirzapur. Excited for the future, where we aim to create countless inspiring and captivating stories for India and the global audience. In my new role as the Chief Marketing Officer at Amazon Prime Video India, my vision is to blend the goodness of both organisations and foster innovative thinking - it's always Day 1," she ocncluded.