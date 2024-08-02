Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Ritesh Khosla as General Counsel

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced the appointment of Ritesh Khosla as the new General Counsel, effective September 1, 2024. He succeeds Ashok Nambissan.

He began his career as a practising lawyer in a law firm before joining SPNI, where he steadily advanced, serving as Deputy General Counsel for the past six years. With over two decades of experience, his expertise includes mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures (JVs), regulatory frameworks, compliance, corporate governance, complex litigation, and intellectual property rights (IPR) protection and enforcement.

In his new role, Khosla will oversee SPNI's Corporate Relations, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Secretarial and Standards & Practices functions. He will provide risks and legal guidance, manage the company's legal risks, and serve as the company's Ombudsperson. He will report directly to the Managing Director & CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India.

Aside from his core duties, he will lead initiatives to enhance SPNI's compliance framework, especially in digital and intellectual property rights. He will also strengthen the company's legal infrastructure in international markets and oversee SPNI's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, aligning them with legal and ethical standards.

Khosla is known for his strategic thinking and decisive legal skills, which he brings to the table with a commercial mindset for problem-solving and risk mitigation, stated the company.