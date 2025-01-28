Spotify's Neha Ahuja on the battle between authentic artistry and AI-generated content

Spotify’s strategic focus was firmly centered on accelerating user growth, driving premium subscriptions, and cultivating brand partnerships over the past year. Neha Ahuja, the company’s Director and Head of Marketing in India, shares how, despite the platform’s more than five-year tenure in the market, Spotify managed to sustain a steep growth trajectory. "A combination of factors helped maintain our momentum," she reflects. Ahuja explains how Spotify’s deep engagement with artists, creators, and labels facilitated the expansion of music and content offerings, driving increased user engagement across the platform.

Spotify also rolled out several initiatives aimed at capturing niche audiences, including the launch of iPop Icons, a platform dedicated to independent music, and Rap 9-1, a program focused on promoting hip-hop. These efforts were designed to ensure emerging genres carve out their space and gain traction in India’s diverse music ecosystem.

Another crucial pillar of the strategy involved shaping user habits around music streaming. "From the outset, the emphasis has been on the role music plays in everyday life," Ahuja explains. The Music Magic Hai campaign was a celebration of music’s transformative power, illustrating how it turns mundane moments into special experiences. “Music is a companion, a savior, and an amplifier of life’s moments,” Ahuja adds, highlighting the emotional connection.

Premium adoption has been another key area of focus for Spotify, particularly in a market where paying for music has traditionally been a tough sell. "We’ve had to shape this category," Ahuja admits. In response, Spotify launched its Feel the Music campaign, which celebrated the artistry behind music creation while positioning premium subscriptions as the best way to fully appreciate that effort. Spotify also introduced India-specific features like Mini, and optimized its payment processes, smoothing the path to premium subscriptions. Special offers further helped convert users hesitant about making the switch.

Brand partnerships were another critical component. A notable collaboration with IndiGo Airlines showcased the power of AI in curating destination-specific playlists, an integration that relied heavily on machine learning to provide a tailored experience for travelers.

Artificial intelligence has played an increasingly prominent role in its platform design. The company’s algorithms are a key driver of this evolution. Globally, Spotify introduced features like the AI DJ, which uses generative AI to create personalized playlists accompanied by commentary, offering a radio-like experience that adapts to each user’s listening habits. While already available in approximately 50 countries, Ahuja is eager to bring the feature to India in the near future.

AI, Ahuja notes, is reshaping both Spotify and the broader music streaming industry. Beyond the AI DJ, the platform’s recommendation systems are revolutionizing how users interact with music, pushing them toward greater music discovery rather than settling into repetitive listening habits.