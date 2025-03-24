Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit: PepsiCo India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha to speak on power of partnerships

Get ready to experience the transformative power of groundbreaking ideas. On March 28, 2025, Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit will set the stage for a new era of creativity, innovation and leadership. This event will serve as a dynamic hub for forward-thinking strategies, fostering business growth, inspiring leaders, and engaging global audiences.

Bringing together visionaries, industry leaders and pioneers from business, marketing, advertising, technology and academia, the summit will spark thought-provoking discussions, celebrate ingenuity and cultivate meaningful collaborations. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a game-changing dialogue shaping the future.

PepsiCo's Jagrut Kotecha joins the summit!

The Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo India and South Asia, Jagrut Kotecha, is known for his strategic vision and deep understanding of the consumer goods industry, will join the summit on March 28. Kotecha assumed the position of PepsiCo's CEO in March 2024, succeeding Ahmed ElSheikh. Prior to this, Kotecha was appointed as the Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for PepsiCo's Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA) regions in January 2020.

Kotecha holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Mumbai, along with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). He began his professional career with Cadbury India in 1992, working in the sales department for two years. In 1994, he joined PepsiCo India, marking the start of a distinguished tenure that has spanned over three decades.

By 1997, Kotecha had advanced to the position of Regional Sales Manager, and subsequently served as the Marketing Manager for Western Snacks until 1999. His career trajectory includes significant international experience, with roles such as Commercial Director in the Philippines from 2006 to 2010, and various leadership positions in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and Mongolia.

As CEO of PepsiCo India, Kotecha is responsible for steering the company's operations and strategic initiatives in one of its most dynamic markets. His leadership is expected to focus on accelerating growth, fostering innovation, and strengthening PepsiCo's commitment to sustainability and community engagement in India. Under Kotecha's leadership, PepsiCo India is poised to continue its trajectory of success, leveraging his extensive experience and strategic insights to navigate the evolving market landscape.

What is Global Pioneers Summit?

The Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit 2025 is set to bring together some of the most influential thinkers, providing a dynamic platform for innovation and transformative ideas. Featuring an esteemed lineup of speakers, the summit is poised to spark insightful conversations and forward-thinking strategies across multiple industries.

Hear from Ogilvy’s Global CEO Devika Bulchandani; Sir Martin Sorrell, founder and chairman S4 Capital; Diageo India's managing director and CEO Hina Nagarajan, Nestle India's chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan; Prabha Narasimhan, MD and CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India; Piyush Pandey of Ogilvy, Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India; leading Indian fintech CRED's Founder and CEO, Kunal Shah; entrepreneur and leading content creator Raj Shamani; Amrit Acharya, CEO and co-founder, Zetwerk Manufacturing; and Michael Sheldrick, author and policy entrepreneur and co-founder at Global Citizen.

The summit aims to encourage collaboration, celebrating innovation and fostering connections that transcend boundaries.