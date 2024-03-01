Sunder Madakshira appointed as Sinch India's head of marketing

Sinch India announced the appointment of Sunder Madakshira as the Head of Marketing for its operations in India. With a career spanning over 25 years in leadership roles across sales and marketing, Sunder has worked for brands such as Adobe, SAP, Infosys, Wipro, and Hindustan Unilever in the Indian market. As the Head of Marketing, Sunder will lead Sinch's marketing strategies to drive organic business growth. Nitin Singhal, Managing Director of Sinch India, stated "We are thrilled to welcome Sunder to Sinch India. His seasoned expertise in marketing leadership makes him an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident that Sunder's innovative vision and strategic approach will propel Sinch to new heights of success in India." Sunder Madakshira said “I am excited to join Sinch India at such a pivotal time in the company's growth. Sinch's innovative cloud communications platform is revolutionary, and I appreciate its commitment to empowering businesses to connect with their customers in meaningful ways. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enable Sinch achieve its ambitious goals in the Indian market."