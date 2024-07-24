Sushant Sreeram quits Prime Video, likely to join JioCinema

Prime Video India's country director Sushant Sreeram has reportedly resigned from the streaming platform and is likely to join Viacom18-owner JioCinema. According to a report by The Economic Times, Sreeram would be the chief marketing officer (CMO) at JioCinema.
Storyboard18 could not independently verify the report.
Sreeram joined Prime Video in 2018 as Head of Customer and Brand Marketing. He was promoted to Director of Marketing in October 2020. After two years, Sreeram was elevated to Director of Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) business.
In February 2023, Sreeram became the country director at Prime Video following Gaurav Gandhi's elevation as Vice President of Asia Pacific.