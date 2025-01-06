Table Space founder and CEO Amit Banerji passes away at 44

Amit Banerji, the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer (CEO) at Table Space, a workspace solutions provider, has passed away at 44, the company announced on Saturday.

While the exact cause of death remains unknown, several media reports have cited a possible heart attack.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Amit Banerji, our Founder, Chairman, and CEO," a company spokesperson said.

"Amit was a visionary leader who transformed the flexible workspace solution industry in India. Amit's leadership built Table Space into what it is today. His impact on the company, its people, and the industry will be lasting, and he will be profoundly misses by his family, friends, and partners. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time," the spokesperson added.

Banerji founded Table Space in September 2017 to provide enterprise-grade office solutions to large and mid-market tenants seeking long-term workspaces.

Prior to establishing Table space, Banerji spent more than 13 years at IT services major Accenture.

A graduate of Punjab Technical University with a BTech in Computer Science, Banerji specialized in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) deal structuring, having reportedly handled over ten million square feet of these deals. He was also a patent holder, credited with several inventions in systems and technology integration.

Table Space is backed by global private equity fund Hillhouse Capital and was among several Indian startups eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) in 2025, aiming to raise over Rs 3,500 crore at a valuation of around USD 2.5 billion.

Banerji’s sudden passing arrives at a sombre time for India’s startup community, which has recently witnessed the deaths of several prominent founders.