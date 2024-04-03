Sony to focus on organic growth, amping market presence through strategic partnerships in FY25: NP Singh

In an internal newsletter summarising the past fiscal year, which included the implosion of the mega Zee-Sony merger, Sony Pictures Networks CEO NP Singh highlighted the company's resilience and teamwork in FY24.

"Tackling challenges head-on made us even stronger, thanks to our solid commitment to leadership and core values. The experiences and lessons from FY24 are stepping stones for what lies ahead," said Singh in the newsletter accessed by Storyboard18.

Singh also mentioned gearing up for a challenging FY 2025.

“Our goal is sharp: to captivate audiences and boost our subscriber base and revenue through impactful content,” he said.

"We're channelling investments into new shows, including those on Sony LIV. Our strategy emphasises driving organic growth and amping our market presence through strategic partnerships," he added.

The communication also covered achievements of the team including Project Magenta that was led by the company’s Broadcast Operations and Network Engineering team, shifting their playout and uplink from Singapore to Mumbai.

The newsletter also has a word from Ravi Ahuja, chairman, Global Television Studios, President and COO Sony Pictures Entertainment.

"Our goal is to deepen and expand our presence in India, aiming for significant growth in the coming years", said Ahuja.

"At SPE, while we are not the biggest media company, our clear strategy and focused execution have allowed us to grow in a challenging business environment. Similarly, in India, a competitive and ever-evolving market, the clarity of our focus will let us excel and make an impact", he said in the mailer.