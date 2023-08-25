Taru Kapoor moves on from Tinder

Taru Kapoor has stepped down as general manager - South Asia, South East Asia and Turkey from Match Group. Previously, she served as the investment analyst at Sequoia Capital India.

In a post on X, she wrote, "The rapid evolution of dating culture in India and then across MiddleEast and SouthEastAsia has been an exhilarating experience to observe and a constant reminder of how the human need for connection is fundamental but our culture dictates unwritten norms of how we connect."

The post further read, "This job asked for as much human psychology knowledge as excel modeling, as much creative judgement as unit economics, art and science, communication and cultural awareness. Throughout multiple geos, brands and cultures, it never got "easy". There's always more to do."

Kapoor started her career as an intern at Bechtel and has worked across The Boston Consulting Group and Pocket Gems. She started her innings at Tinder in 2015 as general manager. During her stint, she launched, established and scaled Tinder operations in India to one of the fastest growing markets for Tinder.