QComm orders surge 85%, EComm volumes up 21% in first week of festive sales: Unicommerce

E-commerce order volumes saw a 21% year-on-year increase during the first six days of the festive season, according to an analysis by e-commerce enablement SaaS platform, Unicommerce.
According to the data, quick commerce order items surged significantly, recording over 85% growth in volumes during the first week of the festive season sale. This highlights the growing consumer preference for faster delivery, positioning quick commerce as a key growth driver in this year’s festive sales.
The comparison accounts for the corresponding six-day period last year (starting 26 September 2024), with this year’s sale period which began on different dates across platforms. This analysis is based on over 40 million transactions processed by Uniware, during the first festive sale week in both years.
As per the report, the key categories that drove overall growth during this period included FMCG led by healthy foods, followed by beauty & wellness, health & pharma, which saw a strong demand for nutraceuticals & supplements, electronics fueled by increased sales of home appliances and home decor products.
With integrations across sales channels, brands ensured product availability across multiple touchpoints. Brand websites recorded a 31% increase in volumes, predominantly driven by the beauty and wellness segment, including makeup, personal care, and hygiene products. The fashion category, primarily led by apparel and jewellery, also recorded strong growth.
Tier II and III cities continued to drive a significant share of order volumes, collectively accounting for around 58% of the total festive transactions during the first festive week.
As per the analysis, while metros and tier I cities recorded a 22% increase in order volumes, tier II and tier III cities together registered a 20% growth, compared to the corresponding period last year. The steady year-on-year increase in order volumes from Tier II & III cities also highlights the growing significance of these towns in driving festive season demand.