TCS appoints Sanjay V Bhandarkar as additional director and non-executive, independent director

Sanjay V Bhandarkar has been appointed by TCS as additional director and non-executive independent director for a period of five years commencing from March 4, 2025, to March 3, 2030.

Bhandarkar has over three decades of corporate finance, advisory and investment banking experience in the country. He is an independent non-executive director on the boards of three listed companies, The Tata Power Company Limited, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited and Chemplast Sanmar Limited; one unlisted company, Tata Projects Limited and on the board of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited as a shareholder nominee.

Bhandarkar is also on the Investment Committee of the South Asia Growth Fund II and III of GEF Capital Partners as an external IC member. He is on the advisory board of 1Crowd, a seed capital stage online investing platform which has also raised a SEBI approved fund for seed stage investing.

Bhandarkar was on the Investment Committee of a SEBI registered seed capital fund called Contrarian Vriddhi as an external IC member. The fund has fully invested its corpus.

He started his career with ICICI in 1990 and ISec, the joint venture between ICICI and JP Morgan, and then spent two years with Peregrine Capital. He was part of the founding team of Rothschild India in 1998 and played a key role in establishing Rothschild as a well-recognised and respected pure play advisory investment banking firm in India. He led the Rothschild India business from December 2005 to June 2016 when he stepped down from his full-time role.

His focus at Rothschild was on M&A as well as equity capital market advisory for Indian and international companies. He led the teams that worked closely with the Government of India on the 3G and BWA spectrum auctions, the first e-auctions done in India, and on the restructuring of the Enron and GE owned Dabhol power project, one of the largest and most complex restructurings to date.