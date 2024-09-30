The multifaceted career of Mithun Chakraborty: A look at his brand endorsements

Mithun Chakraborty, one of India's most versatile actors, has seen his star power transcend generations. Despite a huge number of flops to his name, the actor-politician is known for his larger-than-life persona and Chakraborty's appeal has not been limited to the big screen.

Over the years, his association with brands has reflected his ability to somehow remain relevant in an evolving market. From the disco frenzy of the 1980s to today's digital-first consumer landscape, the veteran actor has been the face of various brands, showcasing his widespread reach and pan-Indian appeal.

Here's a look at some of the brand endorsements by the legendary actor.

1. The Panasonic Era

Back in the late 1980s, Mithun Chakraborty served as the ambassador for Panasonic electronics in India. His association with this global brand marked the beginning of his journey into the world of endorsements, making him a familiar face in households across the nation.

2. GoDaddy's Star

Chakraborty lent his iconic persona by featuring in a commercial for GoDaddy, a leading Internet domain registrar and web-hosting company. His endorsement played a crucial role in establishing GoDaddy as a household name in India, showcasing the actor's ability to connect with a tech-savvy audience.

3. Mannapuram Gold Loan Champion

Mithun also became synonymous with Mannapuram Gold Loan in West Bengal. His representation of the brand resonated with locals, providing a sense of trust and reliability in financial services during challenging economic times.

4. Channel 10

Chakraborty also served as the face of Channel 10, a unit of Bengal Media Pvt. Ltd. Unfortunately, his association with the channel was marred by controversy when he later revealed that the Saradha Media Group, which owned Channel 10, failed to pay his dues following its financial collapse.

5. Partnership with Smart Value

Mithun joined hands with Smart Value, a company focused on diverse categories such as Education, Health and Wellness, Personal Care, and more. In their commercial, he says, "I am with Smart Value, are you?" The company has also earned the reputation of being one of the largest companies in direct selling with conscious efforts in promoting IT education and health awareness.

Other businesses

Beyond endorsements, Mithun also heads The Monarch Group of Hotels, a luxury hotel chain boasting scenic locations across India. His portfolio includes upscale hotels in Ooty, Masinagudi, Tamil Nadu, and Mysuru, Karnataka. This venture showcases his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to the hospitality industry.

Moreover, for two decades, Mithun served as the chairperson of the Film Studios Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union. His advocacy for the rights of workers in the film industry led to the establishment of the Cine & T.V. Artistes Association, showcasing his dedication to improving conditions for artists and technicians alike.

Very recently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced that Chakraborty will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2022. The award, considered one of the highest recognitions in Indian cinema, will be presented during the 70th National Film awards ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2024.