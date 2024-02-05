comScore

Valueleaf Group appoints Vijesh Vijayan as vice president - marketing and communications

Valueleaf Group, a performance marketing solutions company, appoints Vijesh Vijayan as vice president - marketing and communications. Previously, Vijayan led Siply, a micro-savings app as vice president - branding. During his stint at Siply, he led brand strategy emphasizing product differentiation, crafted traditional media plans, and executed precise targeting. He orchestrated media, public relations, and content strategies, managed agencies, and elevated digital marketing via social media initiatives.

Vijayan began his career at Kidstuff Promos and Events, Wipro, Standard Chartered Bank, Jawad Business Group, UAE Exchange, Max Fashion India, Velocity India, Arvind Fashions, Housejoy, MK Agrotech, Sunpure Homes.

At UAE Exchange, as the head of marketing, he oversaw the overall strategic planning & management along with strategic media planning & buying. He drove above-the-line (ATL) and below-the-line (BTL) activities and strategized CP (cost price) in the alignment of sales.


