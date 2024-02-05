comScore

Tech Mahindra elevates Dilip Venkatraman to SVP & Business Head (M&E)

Dilip Venkatraman was previously Tech Mahindra’s Global Head - Media and Entertainment.

Venkatraman, who started his career at India Today Group Online has worked across Zee News, Dish TV, Pugmarks, Network18, ITV Network and VideoTap.

Dilip Venkatraman, who led Tech Mahindra as global head - media and entertainment, has been promoted to the position of senior vice president and business head - media and entertainment. He will be based out of New York. In his role, Venkatraman is leading a team of experienced practitioners in helping their customers, interpret, navigate, build, operate, and monetize in the technology, media and entertainment landscape.

Venkatraman said, "This we do by working with our customers to leverage cutting edge technologies like GenAI, ML, Analytics, Video, Cloud, IOT, 5G, Blockchain, to create sustained value."

Venkatraman, who started his career at India Today Group Online has worked across Zee News, Dish TV, Pugmarks, Network18, ITV Network and VideoTap. His skills range from strategy, innovation development, technical solution design to monetization.

During his stint at Network18 as the chief executive officer, he was responsible for all marketing operations for all existing and upcoming IBN channels. He managed the overall operations of IBN Focus the alternative media solutions unit that developed context for brands through customized content.


