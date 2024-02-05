Tech Mahindra elevates Dilip Venkatraman to SVP & Business Head (M&E)

Dilip Venkatraman, who led Tech Mahindra as global head - media and entertainment, has been promoted to the position of senior vice president and business head - media and entertainment. He will be based out of New York. In his role, Venkatraman is leading a team of experienced practitioners in helping their customers, interpret, navigate, build, operate, and monetize in the technology, media and entertainment landscape.

Venkatraman said, "This we do by working with our customers to leverage cutting edge technologies like GenAI, ML, Analytics, Video, Cloud, IOT, 5G, Blockchain, to create sustained value."

Venkatraman, who started his career at India Today Group Online has worked across Zee News, Dish TV, Pugmarks, Network18, ITV Network and VideoTap. His skills range from strategy, innovation development, technical solution design to monetization.