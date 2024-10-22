            

      Vikram Lad joins Zee Entertainment as Business Head - Hamara Parivar

      In his new role, Vikram Lad will oversee strategy, M&A, and business development with a focus on ZEE TV's content strategy.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 22, 2024 10:21 PM
      Vikram Lad brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held key positions at companies such as Unshots, Chingari, Kintree, The Walt Disney Company among others. (Image source: X)

      Vikram Lad has taken on the role of Business Head - Hamara Parivar, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), where he will be focusing on ZEE TV's exclusive show listening to its viewers feedback to shape up content strategy. He will be looking after Hamara Parivar P&L including BD, Strategic Marketing, Partnership.

      "I'm excited to start this new chapter at Zee Entertainment," Lad shared on LinkedIn.

      Lad brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held key positions at companies such as Unshots, Chingari, Kintree, The Walt Disney Company, Rediff.com among others.


        First Published on Oct 22, 2024 5:16 PM

