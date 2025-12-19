December at Flipkart feels like school holidays, says Bengaluru employee in viral video

A Bengaluru-based Flipkart employee has gone viral after explaining how the final weeks of December often resemble an informal winter break at many Indian offices, despite the absence of any official holiday, with her social media post resonating widely among professionals who experience a similar year-end slowdown.

Simrann M Bhambani, an assistant brand manager in marketing at Flipkart, shared her experience in an Instagram video recorded at the Bengaluru airport as she travelled home ahead of the holiday season, where she spoke about how work culture typically shifts during winter, particularly after December 20, when many employees begin opting for work-from-home arrangements or start using their remaining annual leave.

Bhambani informed viewers that she was heading home and explained that during winters, Flipkart tends to have a low-key, unofficial break, with people either working remotely or taking leave after December 20, even though operations continue. She added that while companies may not formally declare a winter break, the period between Christmas and New Year often sees reduced office attendance, fewer in-person meetings and greater flexibility in work schedules, an unspoken understanding that allows employees to balance work commitments with travel plans and family time.

She also stated that she chose to travel earlier than usual as flight tickets become more expensive closer to the holidays and said the experience reminded her of childhood winter vacations, adding that it felt like heading home for a school holiday. At the same time, she clarified that work does not come to a complete halt during this period and stressed that employees continue working and staying productive while enjoying the flexibility of remote arrangements.

The video has struck a chord online, reflecting a broader reality for many professionals in India, where December brings a quieter office environment, more flexible schedules and opportunities to travel home, briefly making the end of the working year feel reminiscent of school holiday breaks.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 4:21 PM