From Prada’s Kolhapuri sandals to Louis Vuitton’s Auto bag: Most controversial luxury fashion releases of 2025

The year 2025 proved to be a turbulent one for global luxury fashion, as some of the world’s most established brands found themselves at the centre of backlash over products widely criticised as tone-deaf, overpriced or culturally insensitive. While luxury labels such as Prada and Louis Vuitton continue to command global influence, several of their releases this year sparked outrage online, raising questions about creative stagnation, appropriation and whether luxury pricing still aligns with perceived value.

Prada’s Kolhapuri Sandals

Prada faced sharp criticism after releasing its version of traditional Indian Kolhapuri sandals, priced at $930 or nearly Rs 1 lakh, according to fashion industry reports. The footwear drew backlash from Indian consumers and artisans who pointed out that authentic Kolhapuri chappals, handcrafted in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, typically retail for around Rs 400. The brand was accused of cultural appropriation for commercialising a heritage product without acknowledging its origins while applying an extreme markup, triggering widespread online outrage.

Prada’s Crochet Safety Pin Brooch

In another controversial move, Prada introduced a crochet safety pin brooch priced at $775, or roughly Rs 69,000, in November 2025. The accessory was widely mocked on social media for its simplicity, with users comparing its cost to that of a new smartphone and questioning its value as a luxury item. Following intense online backlash, the product was reportedly removed from Prada’s website, further fuelling criticism of the brand’s pricing strategy.

Prada’s ‘Industrial Aesthetic’ Men’s Tote Bag

Prada’s men’s tote bag featuring metallic, industrial-style hot-stamped leather detailing also sparked controversy. Priced at Rs 2.73 lakh, the bag included a dust bag and a dedicated water bottle compartment. However, Indian consumers were quick to point out its resemblance to the flooring of Indian Railways coaches, a comparison that went viral online and reignited criticism of Prada’s design choices following the Kolhapuri sandals episode.

Louis Vuitton’s ‘Auto Bag’

Louis Vuitton drew attention with its ‘Auto Bag’, unveiled during the Summer 2026 menswear runway. The sculpted mini bag, shaped like an auto-rickshaw, was presented as a tribute to Indian culture but was priced at $39,000, or approximately Rs 35 lakh. While some praised the craftsmanship, many criticised the product for blurring the line between luxury fashion and street culture, arguing that the cultural reference did not justify the exorbitant price.

