ED seizes Rs 7.93 cr assets of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood and others in 1xBet illegal betting case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 7.93 crore belonging to several prominent celebrities, including former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, actors Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The action follows an ongoing investigation into illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet and its surrogate brands, including 1xBat and 1xBat Sporting Lines. The probe was initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by various state police agencies against the operators of the platform for promoting and facilitating illegal online betting and gambling activities in India.

According to the ED, its investigation revealed that 1xBet operated in India without authorisation and used surrogate branding to bypass regulatory scrutiny. The platform allegedly targeted Indian users through social media promotions, online videos and print advertisements, despite online betting being illegal in many parts of the country.

The agency further alleged that the celebrities knowingly entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities linked to 1xBet and its surrogate brands. These endorsements were allegedly carried out in exchange for payments routed through overseas entities to conceal the illicit origin of funds. The ED has claimed that these payments are linked to proceeds of crime generated from illegal betting and gambling operations.

Investigators also found that the endorsement payments were structured through layered financial transactions involving foreign intermediaries, a method allegedly used to disguise the illegal source of funds and evade detection by Indian authorities.

This is not the first such action by the agency in connection with the case. Earlier, on October 6, 2025, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore belonging to cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina for their alleged involvement in promoting the same illegal betting platform.

In a statement, the ED cautioned that illegal betting and gambling platforms cause serious economic harm and are often used as channels for money laundering and other unlawful activities. The agency has advised the public to avoid engaging with such platforms and to report suspicious transactions or advertisements to law enforcement authorities or the ED.

The ED also issued a warning to celebrities and social media influencers, stating that endorsing or promoting illegal betting or gambling platforms — including through surrogate advertisements — is a punishable offence and will attract strict action under applicable laws.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 5:55 PM